Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 41.5% from the November 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NDEKY opened at $38.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.86 and its 200-day moving average is $37.61. Nitto Denko has a 1 year low of $32.98 and a 1 year high of $49.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nitto Denko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Nitto Denko Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of adhesives, optical films, semiconductors, electronic devices, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tape, Optronics, Life Science, and Others. The Industrial Tape segment manufactures and sells sealing, protective, and packaging products as well as automobile materials.

