Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2021

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 41.5% from the November 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NDEKY opened at $38.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.86 and its 200-day moving average is $37.61. Nitto Denko has a 1 year low of $32.98 and a 1 year high of $49.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nitto Denko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th.

About Nitto Denko

Nitto Denko Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of adhesives, optical films, semiconductors, electronic devices, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tape, Optronics, Life Science, and Others. The Industrial Tape segment manufactures and sells sealing, protective, and packaging products as well as automobile materials.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Nitto Denko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitto Denko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.