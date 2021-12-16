NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.31.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

NMIH stock opened at $20.99 on Thursday. NMI has a 12-month low of $19.43 and a 12-month high of $26.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.09.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. NMI had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NMI will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the second quarter worth $68,426,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of NMI by 522.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 757,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,024,000 after purchasing an additional 635,620 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of NMI by 20.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,695,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,065,000 after purchasing an additional 625,118 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of NMI by 4,629.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 616,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,867,000 after purchasing an additional 603,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the third quarter worth $13,253,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

