Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC) Short Interest Down 40.0% in November

Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the November 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Nocturne Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nocturne Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nocturne Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $475,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nocturne Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $884,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MBTC opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00. Nocturne Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.35.

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

