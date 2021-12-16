Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €6.01 ($6.75).

NOKIA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a €6.20 ($6.97) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays set a €5.25 ($5.90) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.20 ($6.97) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($6.74) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.20 ($6.97) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of €3.81 ($4.28) and a fifty-two week high of €5.95 ($6.69).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

