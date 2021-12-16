Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.70

Shares of Non-Standard Finance plc (LON:NSF) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.70 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.70 ($0.04), with a volume of 2300637 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.94 ($0.04).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.06. The company has a current ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,592.72.

In other Non-Standard Finance news, insider Charles Henry Gregson purchased 191,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £7,658.24 ($10,120.58).

About Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF)

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. The company provides home credit loans; branch-based unsecured consumer loans; and guarantor loans. It operated 73 branches. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Morley, the United Kingdom.

