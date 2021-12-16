Norcros (LON:NXR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Norcros plc (LON:NXR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 308 ($4.07). Norcros shares last traded at GBX 305 ($4.03), with a volume of 640,738 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.15) price objective on shares of Norcros in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.15) price objective on shares of Norcros in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of £247.03 million and a PE ratio of 9.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 308.97.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. Norcros’s payout ratio is 0.26%.

About Norcros (LON:NXR)

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

