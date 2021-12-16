Nord Finance (NORD) Market Cap Achieves $13.77 Million

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 16th. Nord Finance has a total market cap of $13.77 million and $3.53 million worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. One Nord Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $4.29 or 0.00008874 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nord Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00055426 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,026.85 or 0.08331033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00078086 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,485.72 or 1.00310750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00052474 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Nord Finance Profile

Nord Finance was first traded on January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,210,242 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Buying and Selling Nord Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nord Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nord Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nord Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nord Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.