Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 90.2% from the November 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE NGC opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79. Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $10.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth $5,682,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III by 25.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,058,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at $509,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

