nOS Price Tops $0.0515 (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 16th. nOS has a market cap of $5.28 million and approximately $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One nOS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. Over the last week, nOS has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get nOS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00055426 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,026.85 or 0.08331033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00078086 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,485.72 or 1.00310750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00052474 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002648 BTC.

About nOS

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . nOS’s official website is nos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for nOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.