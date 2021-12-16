Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,001,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,390 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.40% of Novartis worth $821,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 3.7% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its holdings in Novartis by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 3.6% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Novartis by 3.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

NVS stock opened at $81.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.36. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.34 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

