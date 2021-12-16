Nsure.Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $595,787.89 (NSURE)

Nsure.Network (CURRENCY:NSURE) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. Nsure.Network has a total market capitalization of $595,787.89 and approximately $590,302.00 worth of Nsure.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nsure.Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000219 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Nsure.Network has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00039968 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.73 or 0.00205933 BTC.

Nsure.Network Coin Profile

NSURE is a coin. Nsure.Network’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,668,964 coins. The official message board for Nsure.Network is medium.com/@nsure_network . Nsure.Network’s official Twitter account is @Nsure_network . The official website for Nsure.Network is nsure.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Nsure.Network works like an insurance company that is governed by Nsure stakers. By taking a risk from an individual, and spreading that risk around a community, the individual is able get their risk in the open finance world covered. Nsure.Network is built to protect and hedge your DeFi risk on different protocols. “

Buying and Selling Nsure.Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nsure.Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nsure.Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nsure.Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

