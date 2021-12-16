NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Stock Price Down 0.4%

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) shares fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.15 and last traded at $20.15. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.24.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTDTY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on NTT DATA in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered NTT DATA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded NTT DATA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21.

NTT DATA Corp. engages in the development and integration of information technology (IT) and data communication systems. It operates through the following segments: Public and Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise and Solutions, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM), and Others.

