Nuco.cloud (NCDT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3,159.00

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Nuco.cloud coin can now be bought for about $0.0555 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Nuco.cloud has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. Nuco.cloud has a market capitalization of $361,560.84 and $3,159.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nuco.cloud Profile

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,513,196 coins. Nuco.cloud’s official website is nuco.cloud . The official message board for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud/news . Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco

Nuco.cloud Coin Trading

