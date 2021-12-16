Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) rose 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $115.21 and last traded at $115.21. Approximately 124,482 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,331,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.22.

NUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.26. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.69%.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 761.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

