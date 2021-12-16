NuCypher (NU) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $54.64 Million

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One NuCypher coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001522 BTC on major exchanges. NuCypher has a total market cap of $513.48 million and approximately $54.64 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NuCypher alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004410 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00039533 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.99 or 0.00206331 BTC.

About NuCypher

NuCypher (CRYPTO:NU) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,361,841,251 coins and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 coins. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

Buying and Selling NuCypher

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NuCypher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuCypher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.