NuShares 1-Day Volume Tops $42.00 (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 16th. NuShares has a total market capitalization of $558,990.55 and $42.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, NuShares has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00019793 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 1,757,532,284.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,868,772.72 or 0.00000966 BTC.

NuShares Coin Profile

NuShares is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 6,167,111,116 coins and its circulating supply is 5,862,641,980 coins. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuShares are units held by individuals who wish to help support and maintain the Nu network. Owning NuShares is not required to use NuBits. Instead, NuShares are intended to be a source of network equity for developers, entrepreneurs, and speculators. NuShareholders can receive network revenues in the form of Peercoin dividends paid out by a custodian. NuShareholders can cast votes for actions that positively affect the Nu network. These actions help adjust the supply and demand for NuBits so that they will always remain at a long-term $1.00 US value. “

Buying and Selling NuShares

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

