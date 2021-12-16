NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Stake Boosted by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 704,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,548 shares during the quarter. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 11.0% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $30,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 65.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter.

NUSC traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,061 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.72. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $29.93.

