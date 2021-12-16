Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.77.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NYSE NTR traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,237,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,146. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $46.25 and a fifty-two week high of $73.50. The stock has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nutrien will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 9.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,045,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,622,000 after buying an additional 1,759,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,676,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,395,000 after purchasing an additional 219,324 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 14.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,998,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,145 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 25.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,952,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,113 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 1.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,724,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,905,000 after purchasing an additional 170,619 shares during the period. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.