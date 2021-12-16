Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.77.
NYSE NTR traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,237,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,146. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $46.25 and a fifty-two week high of $73.50. The stock has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 9.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,045,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,622,000 after buying an additional 1,759,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,676,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,395,000 after purchasing an additional 219,324 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 14.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,998,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,145 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 25.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,952,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,113 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 1.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,724,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,905,000 after purchasing an additional 170,619 shares during the period. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Nutrien
Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.
