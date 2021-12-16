Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $92.96

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$92.96 and last traded at C$92.56, with a volume of 126797 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$91.13.

NTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$80.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Tudor Pickering reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$85.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$99.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$85.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Nutrien to C$102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$85.63.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$86.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$79.82. The stock has a market cap of C$53.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

In other news, Senior Officer Brent Donald Poohkay sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.54, for a total value of C$626,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,465,040.98.

About Nutrien (TSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

