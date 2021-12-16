NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $46.80

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $46.80 and last traded at $47.19, with a volume of 545123 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.72.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on NuVasive from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on NuVasive from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on NuVasive from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on NuVasive from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.14.

The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NuVasive announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical device company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NuVasive by 47,609.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 527,192 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,552,000 after buying an additional 526,087 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in NuVasive by 35.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,927,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $115,356,000 after buying an additional 505,367 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NuVasive by 47.7% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,375,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $82,319,000 after buying an additional 444,499 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in NuVasive in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,799,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,453,000.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

