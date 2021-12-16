Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Short Interest Up 60.4% in November

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 60.4% from the November 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $46,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.6% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

NKG stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $13.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,928. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $14.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

