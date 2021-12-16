Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, an increase of 72.3% from the November 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE:NRK traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $13.66. 69,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,468. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.02.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,616,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,186,000 after acquiring an additional 492,850 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,958,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 791,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after buying an additional 142,815 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 512,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after buying an additional 17,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 406,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after buying an additional 30,633 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and the alternative minimum tax applicable to individuals and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on July 29, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

