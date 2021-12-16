NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,270,467 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,336 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.48% of NXP Semiconductors worth $261,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 18.5% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 125,872 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,894,000 after buying an additional 19,622 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 10.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at $719,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 326.5% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 8,922 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 23.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 39,429 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NXPI. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.84.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $229.38 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $152.93 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

