Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.22

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.22 and traded as high as $3.46. Nxt-ID shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 48,926,897 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.81.

Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter. Nxt-ID had a negative net margin of 68.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.17%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Nxt-ID during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Nxt-ID by 2,782.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 124,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Nxt-ID by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 38,454 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Nxt-ID by 562.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 331,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 281,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nxt-ID by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 446,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 117,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

About Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD)

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). It operates business in one segment-hardware and software security systems and applications. The firm develops and markets solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its technology products and solutions include MobileBio, a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers’ mobile platforms, the Wocket, a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures.

