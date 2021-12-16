Oasis Network 24 Hour Volume Reaches $102.62 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000548 BTC on major exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $915.56 million and $102.62 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000036 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 39.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 1,757,532,284.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

