OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a drop of 39.9% from the November 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 176.0 days.

OCINF stock opened at $27.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.35 and a 200 day moving average of $25.51. OCI has a 52 week low of $19.34 and a 52 week high of $29.10.

Several research analysts recently commented on OCINF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of OCI in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of OCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €23.50 ($26.40) target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of OCI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OCI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

OCI NV is a holding company, which engages production and distribution of natural gas-based fertilizers and industrial chemicals through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Methanol U.S., Methanol Europe, Nitrogen U.S., Nitrogen Europe, Fertiglobe, and Othesr.

