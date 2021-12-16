ODUWA 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $21,442.00 (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000920 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and $21,442.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,792.19 or 0.99736623 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00046324 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00032733 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003861 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $484.38 or 0.01010845 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

