Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Short Interest Update

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a decline of 41.8% from the November 15th total of 54,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock opened at $30.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $224.38 million, a P/E ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.46. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $30.07 and a fifty-two week high of $38.45.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $78.13 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.08%.

In other Oil-Dri Co. of America news, Director Allan H. Selig acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.91 per share, with a total value of $34,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 219.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. 47.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale Products Group and Business to Business Products Group. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment includes mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users.

