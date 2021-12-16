Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $283.25.

OKTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Summit Insights boosted their price target on Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $222.55 on Thursday. Okta has a 1-year low of $196.78 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $241.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 18,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $4,781,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total value of $3,412,907.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,837 shares of company stock valued at $17,269,904 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 334.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298,332 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Okta by 37.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,239,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,901 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Okta by 2,405.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,687,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,882 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Okta by 13.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Okta by 122.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,797,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,745,000 after acquiring an additional 990,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

