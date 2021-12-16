Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $7,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.1% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.59.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $353.57 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.45 and a 12 month high of $373.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $338.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.64. The company has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 9.89%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.