OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,369 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 12,575 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.7% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Apple were worth $70,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 43.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL opened at $179.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.16.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.84.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

