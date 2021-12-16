Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $47.24

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $47.24 and last traded at $47.52, with a volume of 56266 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.18.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.80.

The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.77 and its 200 day moving average is $75.18.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanley Fleishman purchased 1,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.53 per share, with a total value of $63,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

