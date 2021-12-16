Olyseum (OLY) Price Up 3.2% Over Last Week

Olyseum (CURRENCY:OLY) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Olyseum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Olyseum has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Olyseum has a total market cap of $12.85 million and approximately $43,447.00 worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00054672 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,962.90 or 0.08284517 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00078572 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,787.99 or 0.99901733 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00052148 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002655 BTC.

About Olyseum

Olyseum was first traded on September 26th, 2019. Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,237,611,002 coins. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Olyseum is an ecosystem designed by stars to create a closer and more meaningful relationship with their fans. In Olyseum, stars will monetize their social influence and reward their fan’s loyalty. Olyseum will allow stars to monetize audiences, and fans to monetize engagement; everything through a blockchain-based reward system and an ERC-20 utility token. For fans, Olyseum is proposing a collaborative platform that allows them to earn rewards for their activity around stars in Olyseum and on other social networks. These rewards can then be redeemed through an exclusive experience exchange created by Olyseum and the stars, as a means to be closer to them. For stars, Olyseum helps them create a global community through which they can be closer to their fans and reward their support. Stars will also earn a direct percentage of the overall advertising income of the network, allowing them to monetize their fans and activity. On the other side, they are entitled to receive additional value by making available exclusive experiences for their fans and sharing them in their current social networks, in exchange for tokens and other benefits. “

Buying and Selling Olyseum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olyseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Olyseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Olyseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

