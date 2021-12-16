OMG Network Market Cap Hits $919.00 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. One OMG Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.55 or 0.00013668 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. OMG Network has a total market cap of $919.00 million and approximately $492.19 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.18 or 0.00183932 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001180 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000116 BTC.

OMG Network Coin Profile

OMG Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official website is omg.network . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

