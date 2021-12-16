OMG Network Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $478.53 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 16th. OMG Network has a total market cap of $887.76 million and approximately $478.53 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OMG Network has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One OMG Network coin can now be purchased for $6.33 or 0.00012955 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.80 or 0.00185823 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001136 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . OMG Network’s official website is omg.network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

