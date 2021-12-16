OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of OncoSec Medical stock opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.26. The company has a market cap of $47.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.17. OncoSec Medical has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $8.16.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in OncoSec Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in OncoSec Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in OncoSec Medical by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 61,689 shares during the period. 17.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical in a report on Sunday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

