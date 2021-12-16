OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Stake Cut by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,945 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in OneMain were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in OneMain in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in OneMain in the second quarter valued at $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in OneMain by 104.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in OneMain by 43.6% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the second quarter valued at $40,000.

Get OneMain alerts:

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.12 per share, for a total transaction of $126,270.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.73 per share, with a total value of $50,730.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OMF shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Stephens raised their price target on OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.15.

Shares of OMF opened at $50.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.97. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 30.87%. OneMain’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.