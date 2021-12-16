Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Short Interest Up 59.8% in November

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a growth of 59.8% from the November 15th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OPHLY traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.20. The company had a trading volume of 55,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,454. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.55. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $10.49.

About Ono Pharmaceutical

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the production, purchase, and sale of internal medicine, patch and injectable medicine. The company was founded by Ichibei Fushimiya in 1717 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

