Ontology (ONT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $70.88 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 16th. Ontology has a market cap of $598.68 million and $70.88 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ontology has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00001429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.93 or 0.00217167 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00030265 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002915 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $275.82 or 0.00576325 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00019384 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00069014 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

