Opacity Trading 3.1% Higher Over Last Week (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One Opacity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000783 BTC on major exchanges. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $30.11 million and $430,439.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Opacity has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00039968 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.73 or 0.00205933 BTC.

Opacity Coin Profile

Opacity (CRYPTO:OPCT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Opacity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

