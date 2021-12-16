Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA)

Research analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Biomea Fusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biomea Fusion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMEA traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.64. The company had a trading volume of 227,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,699. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.09. Biomea Fusion has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $22.22.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that Biomea Fusion will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. acquired 34,658 shares of Biomea Fusion stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $379,851.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the second quarter worth $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 27.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 3.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 115,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the second quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

