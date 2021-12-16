Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Announces None Dividend of $1.00

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd.

Oppenheimer has raised its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Oppenheimer stock opened at $44.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.20 million, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Oppenheimer has a 12 month low of $29.99 and a 12 month high of $55.75.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $315.34 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 12.26%.

In related news, Director A Winn Oughtred sold 5,000 shares of Oppenheimer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $261,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Oppenheimer by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Oppenheimer by 78.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Oppenheimer by 2.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Oppenheimer by 29.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Oppenheimer by 325.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 73,911 shares during the last quarter. 44.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

