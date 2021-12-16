OptionRoom (ROOM) Market Capitalization Achieves $913,553.69

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 16th. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $913,553.69 and $74,712.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OptionRoom has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0731 or 0.00000153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00054210 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,941.89 or 0.08251963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00080371 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,705.04 or 0.99865865 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00051482 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002701 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

