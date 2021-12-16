Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,876 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 1.5% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 19.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 52.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 26.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 2.5% during the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,165 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $103.02. 104,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,396,654. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.26. The company has a market cap of $282.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 270.88%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.28.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

