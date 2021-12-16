Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Short Interest Down 40.0% in November

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MXCHY opened at $5.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.70. Orbia Advance has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orbia Advance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products. It operates through the following segments: Vinyl, Fluor and Fluent. The Vinyl segment offers treatment and purifies water. The Fluor segment operates through three segments: Fluoride Process, Hydrofluoric Acid and Aluminium Fluoride Process and Refrigerant Gas Process.

