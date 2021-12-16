Orca Investment Management LLC Sells 3,875 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Orca Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,799 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 5.2% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553,808 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after buying an additional 5,510,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,705,731,000 after buying an additional 4,356,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after buying an additional 3,472,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Apple by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,170,746,000 after buying an additional 3,613,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.84.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $179.30 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.57 and a 200 day moving average of $147.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

