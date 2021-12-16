Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.41

Origin Enterprises plc (LON:OGN)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.41 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.30 ($0.04). Origin Enterprises shares last traded at GBX 3.30 ($0.04), with a volume of 4,121 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.58. The firm has a market cap of £4.15 million and a PE ratio of 11.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of €0.08 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Origin Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.03. Origin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.61%.

Origin Enterprises plc operates as an agri-services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, and Ukraine. The company offers integrated agronomy and on-farm services, such as specialty agronomy, technology and strategic advisory, and agronomy advisory services. It also manufactures and distributes customized blended fertilizers and granulated lime; and specialist fertilizers for customers engaged in the marketing and distribution of specialist products.

