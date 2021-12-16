OriginTrail (TRAC) Price Hits $1.15 on Exchanges

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One OriginTrail coin can now be purchased for $1.15 or 0.00002402 BTC on major exchanges. OriginTrail has a market capitalization of $418.34 million and $4.71 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded up 6.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00039611 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.86 or 0.00206578 BTC.

About OriginTrail

TRAC is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 363,906,041 coins. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail . The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

