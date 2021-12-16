Orin Green Financial LLC Acquires 6,501 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Orin Green Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.6% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,162,000 after buying an additional 3,625,290 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,985,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,598 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,909,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,764,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,081 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 45,474,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,480,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wit LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,226,747,000 after buying an additional 5,978,862 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $49.44. The company had a trading volume of 233,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,461,229. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.80 and its 200 day moving average is $51.76. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $48.52 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

