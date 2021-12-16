Orin Green Financial LLC Has $13.29 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Orin Green Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,143 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 9.3% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 19,208 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 52,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 48,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.20. 284,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,853,731. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.90.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.